3,000 NYC Teachers Asked for Vaccination Exemptions, Union Says | 24 Sept 2021 | Around 3,000 New York City teachers have asked for medical and religious exemptions from the city's COVID-19 vaccination mandate, according to the city's teachers union. The city requires all school staff to be vaccinated or exempted by midnight on Sept. 27. The union, United Federation of Teachers (UFT) said on Sept. 24 that 90-95 percent of teachers have received the vaccine. That would leave about 4,000-8,000 unvaccinated, including those who have asked for the exemption. The exemptions are largely medical, UFT President Michael Mulgrew told reporters during a Sept. 24 teleconference.