3,000 protest vaccines, coronavirus restrictions in Romanian capital --One sign read: 'Say no to forced vaccination' | 07 March 2021 | Thousands of protesters gathered in Romania's capital, Bucharest, on Sunday in protest against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations, which they fear will become compulsory. Photos taken by The Associated Press and others on social media showed large crowds carrying signs and other materials with anti-mask and anti-vaccine slogans, including one reading: "Say no to forced vaccination." ...It [the shot] is provided to residents free of charge and residents who have the vaccine are subject to fewer COVID-19 restrictions than others.