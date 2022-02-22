33-year-old man with no prior medical history died of an autoimmune disease developed hours after his second Covid vaccine - doctors | 21 Feb 2022 | The Covid-19 vaccine ended up to be wrong choice for a 33-year-old Louisiana man who died late January after developing an autoimmune disease hours after receiving his second Covid-19 shot last year. According to the Herald Guide, B. Pollet got his second Pfizer shot in October and developed a headache just hours after getting the vaccine. Two days later, he developed a fever. Pollet was hospitalized on October 21 and remained in hospital until November 7. "He had no prior medical history," his wife Jessica said. "After his second Pfizer vaccine, he developed a headache right away then fever 48 hours after. He was worked up for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH, but it was ruled out and he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called Still's Disease," Jessica said.