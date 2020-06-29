33K Floridians who took COVID-19 test may have incorrect results, AdventHealth says | 19 May 2020 | Florida health care company AdventHealth said it's possible that as many as 33,000 Florida patients who took COVID-19 tests may have been told incorrect results, or received no results at all. AdventHealth said over the weekend that it terminated its contract with one of its third-party coronavirus testing labs because of the unreliable test results. Eight thousand of the 33,000 patients with unreliable test results were administered in AdventHealth's West Florida Division, which includes the Tampa Bay area. It is possible there were patients who tested negative but were in fact positive, and patients who tested positive who were actually negative.