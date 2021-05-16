34 GOP Lawmakers Press Pelosi to Lift House Mask Mandate in Light of New CDC Guidance | 15 May 2021 | Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio) led a group of 34 Republican lawmakers urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to end pandemic-related restrictions on the House floor, including staggered voting and mask-wearing. In a letter on Friday, Gibbs and his GOP colleagues called on Pelosi to end COVID-19-related restrictions on House operations, referencing a Thursday announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) saying that vaccinated individuals generally no longer need to wear masks in any settings, indoor or outdoor. Gibbs said in a statement that "it is time to set an example for the American people" and urged Pelosi to "follow the science, stop the mask-erpiece theatre."