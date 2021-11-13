35 Navy SEALs Sue Biden, Department of Defense for Religious Discrimination Over Vaccine Mandates | 11 Nov 2021 | In addition to having every one of their requests for a religious exemption from the Navy's COVID vaccine mandate denied, 35 Navy SEALs were harassed, intimidated, and threatened for even making those requests. On Tuesday, they filed suit against Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, and the U.S. Department of Defense. They are being represented by the public interest non-profit First Liberty Institute (LFI). Mike Berry, general counsel for LFI, minced no words: The denials are universal, deliberate, intentional, and represent an effort to purge the Navy of Christians.