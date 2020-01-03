3,500 more troops from Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division to deploy to Middle East | 03 Jan 2019 | A U.S. official confirms to ABC News that approximately 3,500 more troops from Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division will deploy to the Middle East, leaving the military installation as early as this weekend. The decision is in anticipation of a possible retaliatory attack by Iran or its proxies for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed a top Iranian general who had been the architect of its interventions across the Middle East...The official indicated the troops would likely join the 750 soldiers from the 82nd who already arrived in Kuwait.