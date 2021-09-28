$3.5T spending package includes big money for 'tree equity,' bias training and more --Republicans, some pivotal Democrats blast extra spending as unnecessary | 27 Sept 2021 | Nearly $79 billion for the IRS, $12 billion for electric cars, $3 billion for "tree equity," $1 billion to turn government facilities into "high-performance green buildings," and new funding for gender identity issues and bias training -- Fox News can now reveal these and other controversial spending items in Democrats' multi-trillion-dollar reconciliation package, following the House Budget Committee's release and approval of the full draft legislation on Saturday... Democrats on the Judiciary Committee are promising another $2.8 billion to increase the capacity of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to efficiently adjudicate applications and to reduce case-processing backlogs. Those applications are expected to be created by another part of the bill, which would give lawful permanent residence to certain entrants into the United States.