37,500 Affidavits Delivered to Gwinnett County, Georgia, Election Board – 20,000 Challenging the 2020 Election Which Never Should Have Been Certified in Georgia | 29 Aug 2022 | Per a press release out this morning, more than 37,000 affidavits were delivered to the Gwinnett Country, Georgia, Election Board challenging voter rolls and the handling of the 2020 Election. These affidavits include 20,000 challenges to actual votes that were certified just after the 2020 election. The submitted affidavits only include Gwinnett County vote challenges. Still, the number far exceeds the presidential spread for the entire state of Georgia and confirms the 2020 election should not have been certified.