39 vaccinated residents from Bay Area county test positive for COVID-19 | 14 April 2021 | Sonoma County health officials said Tuesday that at least 39 people in the region tested positive for the coronavirus despite being vaccinated, according to a statement from the county. While Sonoma is the only Bay Area county thus far to share instances of inoculated people getting COVID-19, it's assumed all regions are experiencing similar developments as the vaccines do not provide complete protection. One of the 39 people was hospitalized with moderate illness for a short period.