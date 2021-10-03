39-Year-Old Woman Dies 4 Days After Second Moderna Vaccine, Autopsy Ordered --Kassidi Kurill's family said she had no known medical issues or pre-existing conditions, but her heart, liver and kidneys shut down after her second dose of the Moderna vaccine. | 10 March 2021 | A 39-year-old woman from Ogden, Utah, died Feb. 5, four days after receiving a second dose of Moderna's COVID vaccine, according to CBS affiliate KUTV. Kassidi Kurill died of organ failure after her liver, heart and kidneys shut down. She had no known medical issues or pre-existing conditions, family members said. KUTV uncovered the death as part of its investigation into COVID vaccine side effects. The investigation involved looking into reports submitted by Utah residents to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).