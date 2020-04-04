3M Refuses White House Directive to Send Masks from Company's Hub in Singapore to U.S. | 03 April 2020 | Health care manufacturer 3M has resisted pressure from the White House to import about 10 million N95 respirator masks from the company’s hub in Singapore originally destined for Asian countries, in part due to concern for health care workers in those countries, the Financial Times reported on Friday. While 3M agreed to import a similar amount from a factory in China, President Trump and his administration have criticized the company for being less than cooperative with the mobilization effort -- and Trump announced he would invoke the Defense Production Act to compel 3M to deliver masks to the U.S.