4 Arrested in Texas on 150 Counts of Voter Fraud | 01 March 2021 | Four people were arrested in Texas last month on 150 counts of voter fraud dating back to the 2018 Medina County Primary Election, according to reports.The Texas attorney general's Election Fraud Unit on Feb. 11 arrested Medina County Justice of the Peace Tomas Ramirez, and earlier detained Leonor Rivas Garza, Eva Ann Martinez and Mary Balderrama on election fraud allegations, News4SA reported. According to a release from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office, the case involved allegations of vote harvesting at assisted living centers in Medina County in the 2018 Medina County Primary Election.