4 dead after nearly 50-car pileup shuts down Ohio Turnpike near Sandusky | 23 Dec 2022 | A nearly 50-car pileup that left four dead and multiple injured closed down the Ohio Turnpike Friday afternoon. Ohio State Highway Patrol crews respond to multiple crashes on I-80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Groton Township in Erie County. Troopers have confirmed that at least four people are dead and multiple injuries have been reported. Buses were used to take people from their vehicles to a local facility so they could stay warm.