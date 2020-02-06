4 St. Louis police officers shot at George Floyd protests, still taking fire | 02 June 2020 | Authorities in St. Louis said early Tuesday that four police officers were shot at protests in the city's downtown and officers continue to be under fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that all the officers were rushed to the hospital and they were conscious and breathing. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The paper reported that at 12:25 a.m. local time, "heavy gunfire" could be heard "coming from several directions downtown." Fox 2 Now reported that earlier in the day, crowds formed outside the St. Louis Police headquarters in the city and police set up defensive lines around the perimeter.