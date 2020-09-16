400-plus Michigan military and overseas ballots list wrong running mate for Trump | 16 Sept 2020 | More than 400 Michigan military and overseas ballots were downloaded from a state database Tuesday with the incorrect running mate for President Donald Trump, listing a Libertarian candidate in the place of Vice President Mike Pence. It's not clear how many of the more than 400 ballots were actually sent to voters before the error was discovered and corrected, according to Tracy Wimmer, spokeswoman for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The error occurred with ballots meant to be mailed or emailed to Michigan residents living abroad under the Military and Overseas Empowerment (MOVE) Act... A copy of the ballot mistake shows Jeremy Cohen, Jo Jorgenson's Libertarian running mate, listed in the place of Pence under Trump.