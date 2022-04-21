42 migrants on terror watchlist arrested attempting to enter US illegally under Biden - CBP data --More than 220,000 migrant encounters took place in March alone | 19 April 2022 | More than 40 migrants on the terror watchlist have been arrested by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) trying to enter the country illegally since President Biden took office, according to newly released CBP data. The data, sent to lawmakers in response to a congressional inquiry and obtained by Fox News Digital, says that since Jan. 20, 2021, U.S. Border Patrol and the Office of Field Operations has "arrested 42 subjects who were on the terror watchlist and attempted to enter the United States illegally." The Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) contains information about the identities of those who are known or "reasonably suspected" of being involved in terrorist activities... The number does not count the number who got past overwhelmed Border Patrol agents at the southern border.