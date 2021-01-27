45 Republican Senators Vote Against Trump Impeachment Trial, Say It's Unconstitutional --The 55–45 decision suggests that Trump will not be convicted in an impeachment trial | 26 Jan 2021 | Forty-five Republican senators voted against holding an impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump over his remarks at the U.S. Capitol, saying it would be unconstitutional to impeach a former president. All but five GOP senators sided with an effort proposed by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), sending a signal that there are not enough votes to convict Trump. Convicting a president during a Senate impeachment trial requires a two-thirds majority. Republican Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah), Ben Sasse (Neb.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and Pat Toomey (Pa.) voted with Democrats to reject Paul’s order, suggesting the five senators will vote to convict Trump. Romney was the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump during his first impeachment trial in early 2020. The Senate ultimately voted 55–45 to table Paul's point of order, meaning that the impeachment trial will go forward.