49-Year-Old New York Times Editor Dies of Heart Attack One Day After Boasting About Getting Covid Booster Shot | 27 Dec 2021 | 49-year-old Carlos Tejada, a New York Times Deputy Asia Editor, died of a heart attack last week mere hours after getting a Covid booster shot. Mr. Tejada received a Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine in July, per his Instagram account. Tejada received a Moderna booster shot on December 16 and died of a heart attack less than one day later. "Double-vaxxed. Janssen-fueled, Moderna-boosted. Hey Omicron: Hit me with your wet snot," Tejada boasted on Instagram on December 16.