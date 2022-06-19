4G antenna suspected of disturbing cows will be shut down --French courts have ordered this unprecedented measure to determine the antenna's impact. The animals have been feeding less, suffering from diseases and producing less milk since its installation, according to their owners. | 8 June 2022 | "I can see from my tractor that they are all skin and bones. It's enough to make you cry." On the other side of the small road that winds along his property, a short distance from the town of Mazeyrat-d'Allier, in the Haute-Loire department, Frédéric Salgues can spot what he considers to be the cause of his cows' problems, less than 300 meters away: a cell phone tower commissioned by Orange on June 28, 2021. Torn between anger and dejection, the breeder, who runs the communal agricultural co-operative Gaec de Coupet with his wife Géraldine and his brother Yannick, was nevertheless starting to regain hope. On May 23, the administrative court of Clermont-Ferrand ordered the 4G antenna's cessation of operation for a period of two months. This measure, unprecedented in France, should become effective within three months.