5 NYPD cops quarantine themselves after returning from coronavirus-afflicted areas

Fri, 06/03/2020 - 6:29am

5 NYPD cops quarantine themselves after returning from coronavirus-afflicted areas | 05 March 2020 | Five NYPD cops have self-isolated after recent vacations to nations with large coronavirus outbreaks, according to Mayor de Blasio and police sources. "There are five," de Blasio confirmed during a Wednesday press briefing. "We're going to make sure they get tested and we’re going to coordinate with [the NYPD] on that." The Finest are all asymptomatic, but setting themselves aside out of an abundance of caution, according to sources.

