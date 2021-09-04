5 Big Tech Companies to Be Investigated for Censorship of Conservative Content - Indiana AG | 07 April 2021 | Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) said on April 7 that he will be scrutinizing five big tech companies that might have potentially caused harm to Indiana consumers through "abusive, deceptive and/or unfair" practices. The five companies to be scrutinized by Rokita are Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Twitter. The attorney general is particularly looking into procedures that allegedly restrict consumers' access to specific content, referring to the deletion or obscuring of conservative posts. The attorney general is also probing into allegations that attorney Vanita Gupta took actions that encouraged censorship of conservative voices by the relevant companies. Gupta is Joe Biden's nominee for associate U.S. attorney general.