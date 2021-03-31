5 Countries, Including U.S., Waive Safety Regulations for New Gene-Edited Corn | 31 March 2021 | At least five countries -- Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile and the U.S. -- have approved a variety of maize genetically modified (GM) with a genome editing technique called CRISPR, without subjecting the crop to the risk assessments and regulations for GM crops. Other countries could soon follow. The GM maize is produced by U.S.-based Corteva, the world's second largest seed company and fourth largest pesticides company. Corteva describes the variety as a "waxy corn" which, like conventional waxy corn varieties, produces a starch high in amylopectin and low in amylose. In this case, Corteva used genetic engineering to knock out the genes responsible for producing amylose from its non-waxy hybrid maize varieties. A detailed profile of Corteva's GM waxy corn was published this week by the Canadian Biotechnology Action Network (CBAN).