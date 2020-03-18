5 doctors reportedly test positive for coronavirus after attending NYC medical conference | 17 March 2020 | Five doctors who attended a New York City medical conference last week have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. The medical professionals were among roughly 1,300 physicians and educators who traveled from across the country and Canada for a Midtown assembly organized by the Council of Residency Directors (CORD) in Emergency Medicine, opening the possibility that hundreds of emergency room doctors have been exposed to the disease, Buzzfeed News reported Tuesday.