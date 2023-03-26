Another mysterious attack on the U.S. food supply: 5 killed, 2 missing after devastating chocolate factory explosion in Pennsylvania, officials say --There has been no official word on a cause of this blast | 26 March 2023 | A fifth person was confirmed dead and two people remained unaccounted for Sunday, two days after a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory shook a small Pennsylvania town. The blast happened around 5 p.m. Friday at the R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading. Witnesses reported hearing an explosion coming from the candy factory, then saw flames shortly after. The damage is extensive. Officials say RM Palmer Building #2 is destroyed and there's damage at the neighboring Palmer building #1. There has been no official word on a cause of this blast, including whether it was caused by a gas leak.