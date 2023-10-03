5 more arrested in deadly kidnapping of Americans in Mexico after cartel issues apology letter and hands over members | 10 March 2023 | Mexican authorities arrested five more people in connection to the kidnappings of four Americans in Matamoros, Mexico, Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica said on Twitter Friday. Six people have been arrested in total, including one on Tuesday, Barrios Mojica said. "The Tamaulipas Attorney General's Office (#FGJT) performed an arrest warrant against 5 people linked to the events of March 3 in Matamoros, for the crimes of aggravated kidnapping and intentional simple homicide. One more person who was arrested in recent days, was linked to the process," Barrios Mojica tweeted. Earlier, a cartel apologized for carrying out what one victim's father has called "a senseless crime" that left two Americans and one Mexican woman dead.