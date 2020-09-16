5 named storms roil Atlantic Basin at once for first time since 1971 --That's in addition to Tropical Storm Karina in the Pacific Ocean | 15 Sept 2020 | There were five named storms churning in the Atlantic Basin Monday for the first time in decades, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). They were Hurricane Sally, which is threatening the north Gulf Coast, as well as Paulette, Rene, Teddy and Vicky. Rene dissipated early Monday evening, but the others were still churning offshore Tuesday afternoon. And another named storm, Tropical Storm Karina, was whipping up the seas southwest of Baja California in the Pacific Ocean.