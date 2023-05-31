$50 million settlement, criminal charges dropped against PG&E in deadly 2020 Zogg Fire | 31 May 2023 | (Redding, CA) A Shasta County judge has dismissed all criminal charges against Pacific Gas & Electric for its role in the deadly Zogg Fire, as the utility agrees to $50 million civil settlement with Shasta County district attorney. "We have reached a civil judgment with PG&E to increase safety and preparedness and provide services in our community," said Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett. The Zogg Fire broke out in 2020, killing four people and burning more than 56,000 acres in Shasta County. It was caused by a tree falling on a PG&E distribution line, according to Cal Fire. Thursday's ruling comes after a tentative court order that found no evidence that multiple inspections of the area fell below industry standards.