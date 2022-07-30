500 Fired Health Care Workers Win Historic Multi-Million Dollar Settlement in COVID Mandate 'Wake-Up Call' | 29 July 2022 | Health care workers who were fired for not getting a COVID shot have won a major victory. The Liberty Counsel has announced a "historic" $10.3 million settlement in the nation's first-of-its-kind classwide lawsuit. The class action settlement against NorthShore University HealthSystem is on behalf of more than 500 current and former health care workers who were unlawfully discriminated against and denied religious exemptions from the COVID shot mandate, according to the non-profit religious rights law firm. The settlement was filed Friday in the federal Northern District Court of Illinois. The settlement must be approved by the court.