500 Wisconsin National Guard on standby as Rittenhouse trial nears end | 12 Nov 2021 | Wisconsin's governor on Friday put 500 National Guard members on standby as the high-profile homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse nears its end. Closing arguments are expected Monday... Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with intentional homicide, reckless homicide, attempted intentional homicide, and other charges in the Aug. 25, 2020, shooting. The Wisconsin National Guard will stage outside Kenosha, available should they be requested by law enforcement, Gov. Tony Evers said. "I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community by reconsidering any plans to travel there and encourage those who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully," Evers said in a statement.