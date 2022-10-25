5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near San Jose | 25 Oct 2022 | A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling nerves but not appearing to cause any significant damage. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. and was centered 12.1 miles east of San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. Annemarie Baltay, a seismologist with the USGS, said the location of the epicenter suggests the quake occurred within the Calaveras Fault zone. [Shaking] reports came from as far away as Central California, Sacramento and Sonoma County.