51 percent of Americans would refuse or delay COVID vaccine, survey finds | 01 Feb 2021 | More than half of Americans say they would still either refuse or delay getting a COVID-19 vaccine, a new survey shows. While the number of US residents who want the immunization has crept up since December, 51 percent remain either hesitant or downright opposed to getting their shots, according to the poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Of that defiant group, 31 percent say they want to see further results about the vaccine's effectiveness and side effects before making up their minds, 13 percent are refusing to take it, and another 7 percent claim they only will if required. "Those who have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19 have many concerns and information needs related to the new vaccines," the pollsters said in a release.