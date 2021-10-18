52 terrorists heading toward U.S. blocked by Panama, congressman says | 18 Oct 2021 | Panama has caught 52 people on terrorist watch lists who were en route to the U.S., a Republican congressman said in a new podcast Monday, citing a conversation with Panama's foreign minister. Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas was speaking on the Republican National Committee's "Real America" podcast when he revealed his conversation with the top Panamanian diplomat, who said there are more than 100,000 migrants in her country headed toward the U.S. right now. Panama screens people it encounters who are making the journey, and Mr. Gonzales said he asked whether anyone on terrorist watch lists had been detected.