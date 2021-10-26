52,000 Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Indiana; 531 Fully Vaccinated Residents Dead | 24 Oct 2021 | More than 52,000 fully vaccinated residents in Indiana have suffered from a breakthrough infection since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state data. A total of 52,484 breakthrough infections were reported in Indiana as of Thursday, Oct. 21. The figures represent 1.568% of the state's vaccinated population, according to the Indiana Department of Health. The latest report from the state's health department also showed that 531 fully vaccinated individuals in Indiana died of COVID-19 since the state confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus on March 6, 2020.