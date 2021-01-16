55 People Died in US After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccines - Reporting System --In some cases, patients died within days of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. | 16 Jan 2021 | Fifty-five people in the United States have died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports submitted to a federal system. Deaths have occurred among people receiving both the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, according to the reports. The reporting system, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), is a federal database. The system is passive, meaning reports aren't automatically collected and must be filed. VAERS reports can be filed by anyone, including health care providers, patients, or family members.