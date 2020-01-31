You are here

5G Launches in Wuhan Weeks Before Coronavirus Outbreak

Fri, 31/01/2020 - 11:56pm — legitgov

5G Launches in Wuhan Weeks Before Coronavirus Outbreak | Jan 2020 | In this Infowars Special Report, Greg Reese connects the dots between the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a Netflix docuseries pitching vaccines as a solution to outbreaks, Wuhan's recent launch of 5G and warnings from experts who say 5G could cause "flu-like symptoms." Watch as Reese tries to share a link on Facebook of the Chinese government website announcing the launch of 5G and is blocked by a notice claiming the post "goes against Community Standards."

