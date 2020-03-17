6 Bay Area counties ordered to shelter-in-place; Trump urges public to avoid gatherings of more than 10 | 16 March 2020 | The outbreak of COVID-19 is having a major impact across the world but also in cities across Northern California. A shelter-in-place has been issued for at least six Bay Area counties, including San Francisco. There are confirmed cases in all nine Bay Area counties and California's first COVID-19 related death was a Placer County man who was a passenger on a cruise out of San Francisco. Local emergencies related to coronavirus have been declared in Solano, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Sonoma, and Alameda counties.