6 dead in New Jersey shootout, including officer and three civilians, police say | 10 Dec 2019 | A police officer, three civilians and two suspects were killed Tuesday afternoon during a shootout and standoff in Jersey City, New Jersey, authorities said. The deadly mayhem started when the slain officer was investigating a murder and approached two suspects -- when one of them opened fire, shooting the officer in the head and killing him, law enforcement sources told NBC News. The two suspects then fled in a rental van and holed up in a grocery store a few blocks away, near Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue, about 8 miles southwest of Midtown Manhattan in New York City, law enforcement sources said. The suspects and three civilians were killed inside that grocery store in the ensuing gunbattle, sources said.