6 dead, including gunman in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility in Miller Valley | 26 Feb 2020 | Five people were killed in a mass shooting at the Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon. The gunman is also dead, Milwaukee police said. All five victims were employees of Molson Coors, police said. No members of the general public were involved in the incident. Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said the gunman was a 51-year-old man who had been fired earlier that day.