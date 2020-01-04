6 killed in airstrike north of Baghdad targeting convoy carrying Shia militia members - report | 03 Jan 2020 | A convoy carrying members of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias, was hit by an airstrike while traveling in Baghdad, media reports say. The PMF said that medics were in the cars. The three-car convoy was struck in the northern outskirts of the Iraqi capital in the district of al-Taji late on Friday, according to an Iraqi military source cited by Reuters. Six militiamen were reported killed in the attack, with three others critically injured. It remains unclear who carried out the strike.