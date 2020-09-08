600,000 people were told they had COVID-19 - despite not being tested | 27 July 2020 | The healthcare program Tricare at the United States Department of Defense Military Health System falsely told more than 600,000 people they had been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to the Daily Wire. Turns out they had never been tested...The Daily Wire reported that other healthcare organizations have been epicenters of confusion, writing that "Nashville man Brock Ballou said he received at least three calls from the state regarding his apparent symptoms after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Mr. Ballou said he was never tested, however."