65% of San Diego's police force might quit due to covid vaccine mandate | 22 Sept 2021 | When asked by the San Diego Police Officers Association (SDPOA) how they would respond to a Covid-19 "vaccine" mandate, member officers overwhelmingly indicated that they plan to quit their jobs. An astounding 65 percent of San Diego police officers say they will up and leave if a coronavirus injection mandate is forced on them, while 45 percent, or nearly half, said they would just wait to be fired. The SDPOA has 1,971 members. This means that if these figures are correct, more than 1,200 police officers and administrative staff will soon be off the force, leaving San Diego vulnerable to whatever comes after its law enforcement apparatus has mostly disintegrated.