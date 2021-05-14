67 killed in Gaza, 7 killed in Israel as UN warns conflict could turn into 'full-scale war' | 14 May 2021 | The worst violence in years between Israelis and Palestinians showed no signs of letting up Wednesday, as continued Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket fire prompted the United Nations to warn the conflict could mushroom into "full-scale war." Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza has now killed at least 67 people, including 17 children, and injured more than 388 more, according to the Gaza-based Palestinian health ministry. Israel says at least 15 of the dead were Hamas militants. "Stop the fire immediately. We're escalating towards a full-scale war," tweeted UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland.