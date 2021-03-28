68-Year-Old Dies After Anaphylactic Reaction to COVID Vaccine as CDC Continues to Ignore Inquiry Into Increasing Number of Deaths --VAERS data released today showed 44,606 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines, including 2,050 deaths and 7,095 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020 and March 19, 2021. | 26 March 2021 | Data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the number of injuries and deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following COVID vaccines showed that between Dec. 14, 2020 and March 19, 2021, there were 44,606 reports of adverse events, including 2,050 deaths and 7,095 serious injuries. In the U.S., 118.3 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of March 19... The latest news report of an anaphylactic reaction to a COVID vaccine was of a 68-year-old Kansas woman who died a day after receiving the vaccine.