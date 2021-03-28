68-Year-Old Woman Dies After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine - Family | 26 March 2021 | A 68-year-old woman from Kansas died a day after having a reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine, according to family members. In a Becker Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home obituary, family members wrote that Jeanie M. Evans of Effingham, a mother-of-five, died unexpectedly on Wednesday at the Stormont-Vail Hospital "from a reaction to the Covid vaccine." According to EMS dispatch records, a 68-year-old woman had an allergic reaction at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic site, the Keystone Learning Services center in Ozawkie, at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, KMBC reported.