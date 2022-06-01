6th Circuit Refuses Biden's Request to Stay Order Blocking Federal Contractor Vax Mandate --"But because the government has established none of the showings required to obtain a stay, we DENY such relief," Judge Bush said in his opinion. | 5 Jan 2022 | The US 6th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday refused to stay an injunction against a vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The 6th Circuit was split in a 2-1 decision: Majority: Suhrheinrich (George H. W. Bush appointee), Bush (Trump appointee). Dissent: Cole (Clinton appointee). Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky filed a lawsuit against Biden and argued that nothing in the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act authorizes the contractor mandate and that the mandate violates several other federal statutes... A federal judge last month blocked Joe Biden's vaccine requirement for federal contractors nationwide.