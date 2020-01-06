7 arrested in connection to building damage, looting at North Hills, Triangle Town Center during George Floyd protests | 01 June 2020 | Protests over George Floyd's death continued Sunday night throughout the country, including in North Carolina. Groups marched to demand change and justice throughout American institutions with some demonstrations turning violent with a tenor of anger and unrest. More than 20 states have enacted the National Guard with more than a dozen major cities under a curfew. In Raleigh, police were seen clearing the scene around Blount and Hargett streets Monday at 4:30 a.m. after a hectic weekend... Four were arrested from incidents at Triangle Town Center with three arrests stemming from North Hills.