7 Children Paralyzed by Polio Virus Derived From New Gates-Funded Polio Vaccine | 17 March 2023 | Seven children were paralyzed by vaccine-derived polio linked to the new nOPV2 polio vaccine developed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, according to health officials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), which on Thursday announced the news. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation [terrorist group], a GPEI partner, funded the development and clinical trials for the nOPV2 vaccine. Burundi declared a national emergency after confirming eight cases of the virus and five samples from environmental surveillance of wastewater, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement... Burundi health authorities also plan to work with the WHO and GPEI to do risk assessments to determine the extent of the outbreak of the vaccine-derived virus.