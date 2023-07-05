7 Confirmed Dead, 11 Injured After Car Runs Into Pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas - Suspect Arrested | 7 May 2023 | On Sunday morning, a car slammed into pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas, killing seven people, ABC reported. The incident occurred about 8:30 in the morning in front of the Ozanam Center, a shelter for illegal aliens and the homeless, at the intersection of Minnesota Road and North Bernal Road. According to Lt. Martin Sandoval, seven people were killed on the scene, and multiple people are being treated for serious and minor injuries at the hospital. Fox News reported that the driver of the vehicle was a Hispanic male and has been taken into custody... Sandoval stated that the driver had been arrested for reckless driving. Additional charges, according to Sandoval, are imminent. He added that it's starting to appear more and more like it was intentional.