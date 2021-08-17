7 killed in Kabul airport evacuation chaos, US officials say, as thousands flee Afghanistan after Taliban takeover | 16 Aug 2021 | Thousands of Afghans rushed into Kabul's main airport Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban that they held onto a military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths. At least seven people died in the chaos, U.S. officials said, as America's longest war ended with its enemy the victor. The crowds came while the Taliban enforced their rule over the capital of 5 million people after a lightning advance across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the country's Western-backed government.